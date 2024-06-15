She Kidnapped Over 5,000 Children Under The Guise Of An Adoption Agency, Making $11 Million In The Process

For more than two decades, a woman named Georgia Tann ran a large-scale child trafficking ring under the pretense of a legitimate adoption agency.

Over 5,000 children were kidnapped by Tann, and at least 500 children died while under her care. Her actions profoundly impacted countless families and led to changes in adoption laws and practices in the United States.

Georgia Tann was born in 1891 in Philadelphia, Mississippi, as Beulah George Tann. She was named after her father, who was a powerful judge. She hoped to practice law, but her father wouldn’t allow it.

So, she pursued a career in social work instead. After working in Mississippi for a short time, she was fired for removing children from impoverished homes without cause.

In 1922, she began working as an executive secretary at the Tennessee Children’s Home Society in Memphis, a position that her father secured for her with his political connections.

By 1929, she became the executive director and exploited her position to carry out a lucrative child trafficking operation.

During the 21 years she ran the Children’s Home Society, Tann made more than a million dollars, which equates to about $11 million today. Tann targeted families in poverty, often using deceit and coercion to take their children.

She manipulated parents into giving up their children by promising temporary care or better opportunities for them. She also outright stole babies from hospitals, telling mothers that their children had died.

She would then falsify birth records to erase any trace of the children’s biological families, making it nearly impossible for parents to track down their kids again. Tann sold the kids to wealthy couples, such as actors and politicians.

