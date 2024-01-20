Here Are Six Clever Strategies For Keeping Your Home Warm And Toasty This Winter Without Running Up Your Heat Bill

In the dead of winter, keeping your house feeling warm and cozy can feel like a serious battle against the elements. You might be bundled up in sweats and fuzzy socks, cranking up the heat like there’s no tomorrow.

But what if there was a way to warm up your space without being left with a hefty heat bill at the end of the month?

Here are our favorite simple, cost-effective tips for keeping your home snug and warm– allowing your finances to stay cool and collected.

1. Roll Out The Rugs

Sure, hardwood and tile floors are stylish, but they’re downright chilly. These materials simply don’t hold heat well, which is why adding a rug is a great idea.

This is especially useful in high-traffic areas, like hallways and your living room, since rugs will add a layer of insulation between your feet and cold floors.

Aside from adding some warmth, rugs are also a great way to refresh your space for the season. So, while you enjoy physically warmer temps in your home, you can also soak in a cozier aesthetic.

2. Revamp Your Bedding

Everyone should have seasonal bedding. There’s nothing worse than sweating under a hefty duvet in the summer or shivering beneath thin sheets in the winter.

