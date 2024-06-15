She Was Abducted By A Father Who Chained Her To A Tree And Wanted Her To Be A Bride For His Son

While Kari Swenson was out for a run in 1984, she was abducted by a deranged father and son duo in the mountains of Montana.

At the time, the world-class athlete was 22 years old, and the tragic event cut her career short. Her kidnappers were Don Nichols, who described himself as a “mountain man,” and his son Dan.

Swenson competed in the biathlons, a winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. The sport dates back to 18th-century Nordic military exercises. She was one of the only female and American competitors.

In 1984, she won a bronze medal, alongside two other female athletes, at the first women’s Biathlon World Championships. She also got fifth place in the women’s 10-kilometer race.

Four months later, her luck turned for the worst. During the summer of 1984, she went running on a trail near the Big Sky resort. That’s when she encountered two men.

They both looked rugged and unshaven. They also wore wide-brimmed hats and were carrying rifles. These men were 53-year-old Don Nichols and his 19-year-old son Dan. For the past 12 years, they had been living in makeshift camps on the mountain range.

Several years ago, Nichols had purchased a large chain that he planned to use to secure a wife for his son. When they saw Swenson, they grabbed her, took her to their campsite, and chained her to a tree.

Swenson’s disappearance was noted by the time night fell. Her family organized search parties to scour the woods for any sign of her.

Eventually, two volunteers from the search party, Jim Schwalbe and Alex Goldstein, stumbled across the camp. Swenson spotted them before her abductors did and yelled at them to leave immediately because Nichols would shoot them.

