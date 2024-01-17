As Soon As She Lost A Ton Of Weight, Her Husband Started Treating Her Better, So She Wants To File For Divorce

This 28-year-old woman and her 29-year-old husband have been together for seven years, and they got married five years ago.

After getting married, they went on to have a child, who is now three. She admits she severely struggled to lose the baby weight she gained after giving birth, and it also was hard for her to adjust to being a mom.

She let herself go as she was attempting to navigate motherhood and a whole new way of living since her appearance was not the first priority for her.

Sadly, her husband began making negative comments regarding her body. He would tell her she needed to wear makeup again and work out.

“It made me feel really awful, and I worried that he might start looking elsewhere because we weren’t being [physical] anymore,” she explained.

Her husband tried to get her to hire a nanny; that way, she could invest more time into herself, but she said no.

She really wanted to be present for their baby full-time, and he was furious with her for choosing to do this.

So, he started acting really distant and pulled back. He treated her coldly instead of kindly. For months on end, her husband showed her no affection, let alone any whisper of romance. He would not kiss her or hug her, and this caused her self-esteem to plummet.

“Every time I looked in the mirror, all I saw were the flaws that my husband pointed out,” she said.

