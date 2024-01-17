She Caught Her Boyfriend Stealing Snacks And Toilet Paper From Her Apartment, So She Wants To Take Her Key Back That She Gave Him

There are some milestones in a relationship that everyone considers to be pretty major. For example, the first time you and your partner say that you love one another. Or the first time you give one another keys to your places.

Giving your partner a key to your home is a huge step, and even if you’re doing it from a place of comfort or benefit, it still means a lot to graduate to this point in a relationship.

Forking over that key means you feel like you can be vulnerable with them. It feels like you can trust them to have access to your personal belongings and your place of peace.

Well, this 27-year-old woman gave her 29-year-old boyfriend a key to her apartment not that long ago, and the reason why she did this was to make their lives easier.

Her boyfriend works a hybrid-style job, so in the mornings, he has to get up and go to work far earlier than she has to.

So, she gave him a key to her place so he could lock the door behind him every morning. And a few days ago, she went out for a couple of hours when she thought to check her Alexa Echo.

She then noticed her boyfriend was in her apartment, even though he wasn’t supposed to be, and hadn’t asked her if it was alright to come over in the middle of the day.

“He grabbed a couple of snacks and a roll of toilet paper,” she explained. “This was the first time I saw him in there without me, and it caught me off guard.”

“I played it cool and asked what he had done all day to see if he would bring it up, but he didn’t. I started thinking [about] how I was going through snacks and household items a lot faster.”

