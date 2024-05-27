His Girlfriend Is Pressuring Him To Buy A New House, Even Though He Just Inherited A Three-Bedroom Home From His Grandma That’s Fully Paid Off

This man and his girlfriend have been living together for nearly two years now, and just last year, he inherited a home from his late grandmother.

So, he and his girlfriend have been living in the house – which is 30-years-old and has three bedrooms – ever since. He’s also been doing a lot of work on the property to turn it into a home.

“I tore up all of the original carpet and laid down hardwood floor, redid the kitchen, and I’m starting to redo the bathroom,” he said.

Plus, since the home is entirely paid off, all he and his girlfriend have to pay for each month are insurance, property tax, and insurance.

Yet, while they were shopping for bathroom cabinets together just last week, his girlfriend randomly brought up the idea of selling the house once he finished renovating the bathroom. Then, she wants to use the profit to buy a new house.

“I wasn’t into the idea at first and became less interested the more she tried to talk me into it,” he recalled.

Nonetheless, his girlfriend claimed that no matter how much he fixes up the house, it will still be 30 years old. But, given its proximity to the highway and local schools, it’s considered high-value and would reap a good profit if he sold it. She also argued that it’s about 20 minutes further away from their workplaces.

He, on the other hand, wants to stay put for two main reasons. First of all, he’s put a ton of work into the property already. Secondly, he already owns the home outright.

“I don’t like the idea of being stuck to a mortgage. I don’t mind that it’s old, and I don’t mind the extra drive,” he reasoned.

