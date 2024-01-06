As The New Year Brings New Pressures, Here’s How To Protect Your Children From Diet Culture And Unrealistic Body Ideals

Our society is steeped in diet culture, which dictates the false idea that thin bodies are what everyone should strive for and that certain foods are “bad.” Now that January is in full swing, you are probably well aware of the fact that the start of the new year always brings a lot of talk about body image and weight loss plans.

With so many family members discussing their desires to be skinnier during family dinners and the media promoting unrealistic body ideals, it can be difficult to avoid diet culture. Even worse, it’s impossible to completely shield your kids from such negativity.

Children are arguably the most vulnerable to the consequences of diet culture. So, as we embark on the new year, it’s important to have a conversation about body image and healthy eating habits. The best way to protect your children from diet culture is to tackle it head-on.

Even kids as young as six years old can feel the impact of diet culture and experience dissatisfaction with their bodies, so it’s never too early to broach the subject.

So, here’s how you can break down harmful beliefs surrounding food and bodies, ensuring that your kids will be able to properly nourish themselves without feeling guilty and be comfortable in their own skin, especially as they enter adolescence.

Be Neutral About Food

During mealtimes, try to keep your language about food as neutral as possible. Avoid referring to foods as “good” or “bad.” This ties food choices to self-worth and can make kids feel good or bad about themselves, depending on what they’re eating or not eating. Allow your child to enjoy a wide variety of food, regardless of nutritional content.

Instead of placing limits on certain foods or banning them altogether, let them know that all foods are okay to eat as long as there’s no medical reason to avoid them. It can be a struggle to shift your mindset if you didn’t grow up with the same kinds of messages about food.

However, talking about food in a neutral way will not only help your kids learn about how different foods make them feel, but it will also help you repair your own relationship with food.

