Constantly Keeping Up A Masculine Appearance Is Wearing Him Out, As He’s Actually A Super Sensitive Guy

This man is the definition of what it means to be masculine. He’s tall, 6’2″, to be exact. He wears band t-shirts and pairs them with leather jackets.

He’s a musician in a death metal band, and when he walks, you can tell he’s got a strong and intimidating demeanor.

He’s got a very deep and demanding kind of voice, and he’s not afraid to confront someone when needed.

“All my friends know me as a guy who will back them up. Someone they want on their side,” he explained.

“But I find continuing this to [be] extremely exhausting, and it has me yearning for my innocent childhood. I don’t want to be this brooding all the time.”

“I collect model planes and cars. I cuddle my teddy bear whenever I’m sad. I cry when my mind goes to a dark place. I’m scared of a lot of things. I fear dying, needles, losing loved ones, [and] cling to childhood relics, and my eyes widen whenever I walk by a toy store because it reminds me of better times.”

What really takes people aback about him, though, is that he has a tiny and adorable dog. His dog looks more like a puppy, and he adores her with every fiber of his being.

Everyone expects him to have a vicious-looking dog that can protect him or step in to hurt someone if need be.

However, that is just not who he is. He absolutely loves tiny sweet animals. He also loves kids, and anytime he sees them playing where he lives or hears them having a good time, he can’t help but smile.

