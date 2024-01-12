Her Family Is Furious With Her For Secretly Buying Her Grandparents’ Home And Stealing Their Inheritance

It’s a shame when people who take care of their elderly relatives as they age get harassed whenever their relative’s inheritance goes toward them instead of other family members.

Since they were the ones to care for their relatives, it’s normal to believe they should get something in return, right?

One woman recently found herself in a lot of family drama after she bought her dying grandparents’ home and didn’t share the profits with her mom or aunts and uncles.

She’s 28-years-old and is currently working a high-paying job. She was very close to her grandparents and started living with them in their house when she was only 19 to care for them.

Unfortunately, her mom nor her aunts and uncles didn’t feel much like stepping up to the plate, so she was the only person in her family fully committed to helping out her grandparents.

Her grandparents lived in their large governor’s mansion-style home that includes 15 acres of land. They purchased it in the mid-1960s and spent decades turning it into a beautiful family home.

When 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic rolled around, her grandmother became concerned about being unable to afford or take care of the house when her grandfather would eventually pass away.

“After one bad health scare with my grandpa, my grandma realized that if she lost him, she would no longer be able to afford the house without losing half of her income,” she explained.

“So, I offered to buy the house from them.”

