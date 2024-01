When it comes to romance, knowing when it’s time for you to pull the plug and call it quits on your relationship can be as important as knowing when it’s right for you to say “I love you” for the very first time.

It can be a hard call to make and a decision that leaves you anxiously worrying about whether you should stay or go.

Knowing when it is time to walk away is a tough call to make, but it’s something you have to do for your own best interests.