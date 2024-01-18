She’s No Longer Engaged After Finding Text Messages On Her Fiancé’s Phone From Another Girl He Saved As “Wifey”

Out of all the couples that get engaged every year, not every one of them will make it down the aisle.

TikToker Ayanna (@ayannawesley) is talking about the series of events that led to the breakdown of her engagement.

Shortly after her engagement to her fiancé, they started planning their wedding. They managed to secure their venue for October of 2024.

Everything was going well until May of 2023. They had been discussing ideas for their honeymoon, but one night, Ayanna got a really bad feeling about something that she couldn’t explain.

The following morning, when she went to charge her fiancé’s watch, a text message popped up on the screen.

The contact name of the person was “Wifey.” Obviously, Ayanna wasn’t the one who had sent the text. So, she decided to open the message and read it.

As she was going through the messages, she didn’t find any incriminating evidence of her fiancé’s infidelity.

Still, the conversation was one that was inappropriate to have with someone who you weren’t seriously committed to.

After making the discovery, she woke up her fiancé and demanded an explanation. Of course, he tried to gaslight her, telling her that he was just friends and coworkers with the other girl.

