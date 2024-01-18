The Mob Wife Aesthetic Is In, With Women Beginning To Embrace Bolder, Louder, And Even A Bit Messier Looks

Some of the most recent fashion trends and aesthetics have been focused on simplicity and minimalism. For instance, last year, the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic was very popular and focused on looking your best while keeping things more neutral and soft.

However, with the start of 2024, women are beginning to embrace a louder, bolder fashion trend – the ‘mob wife aesthetic.’

Perhaps it’s the hit mobster television show “The Sopranos” turning 25-years-old this year or a sudden yearning for the boldest looks of the 2000s, but dressing like you’re “married to the mob” is in right now.

Mob wife fashion is best paired with a mob wife’s confident and loud attitude. This year, women are ready to be bold, unapologetic, and even messy as they make their way through life with confidence and great style.

If you’re ready to channel your inner Carmella Soprano or Drita D’Avanzo, here are some elements of the ‘mob wife aesthetic’ that you should be sure to include in your beauty routine and wardrobe

A vintage fur or faux fur coat

In many shows and movies, it became apparent that one of a mob wife’s most favorite gifts to receive is a priceless fur coat. However, you don’t have to go against your morals and support the fur industry to rock the look. Shop for vintage pieces sold at secondhand or thrift stores, or check out some realistic faux fur coats online.

A red lip

Sometimes, nothing makes you feel more on top of your game than wearing a timeless and bold red lip. People tend to shy away from red lips because they make people stand out, but it’s time to recognize that they make people stand out in a good way.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.