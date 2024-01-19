Here’s Every Way You Can Style A Chic Blazer To Ramp Up Your Wardrobe Outside Of The Office

When it gets colder outside, you need to get a little more creative with your ‘going out’ outfits to stay warm out on the town.

A lot of people begin to wear more blazers in the winter, as they’re not only great for work but also for adding some class and warmth to outfits outside of work. However, it can be easy to get stuck in a rut with styling blazers, and you may get tired of the same blazer and skinny jeans duo.

So, here are some more ways to style your favorite blazer this winter.

Wear it over a bodysuit

If you’re out of the office, you don’t always need to wear a button-down shirt or workplace blouse underneath your blazer. Try being a bit more adventurous and wear your blazer over your favorite bodysuit, whether it’s one you wear with pants or a suit that goes all the way down to your legs.

Wear it over a corset

Similar to the bodysuit, while corset-style tops are all the rage and very trendy, they get chilly. So, if you want to add a little twist to your outfit, throw a blazer on over your favorite corset top. This look provides some cool contrast and will class up a look that tends to be a bit more skimpy.

Pair it with a teeshirt and baggy jeans

When people think of blazers, they often think of formal wear and strictly formal settings. However, people also tend to underestimate just how great blazers look when dressed down. Throw on your favorite tee shirt, whether it’s a band shirt or a plain white tee, and your favorite pair of baggy jeans.

