His Parents Want Him To Cancel His Wedding Because His Sister Wound Up In Jail, But He Told His Parents He Won’t Speak To Them Again If They Don’t Show Up For His Wedding

From this 23-year-old man’s perspective, his younger sister, Gigi, 20, has always been their parents’ favorite child, while he feels like they were constantly let down by him.

His parents, Julia, 46, and his father, Harris, 48, named his sister after their grandmother, Gigi, who sadly died one week before his sister was born.

So, his parents honored his late grandmother, and he believes they cared more about his sister simply because she was a girl.

Because he could always sense that his parents liked Gigi better and didn’t feel proud of him throughout his life, he never had a close bond with his family.

At the end of 2022, he proposed to his now-fiancée, Remi, 22, and their wedding is coming up soon. Luckily, his family was happy for the two of them and supported their relationship.

He and Remi have been planning their wedding all year, and they’re looking forward to being husband and wife. They settled on a date and invited their guests.

They planned out the food to serve for dinner, and Remi found her dream wedding dress. Everything was organized, and the wedding date worked for their loved ones. Remi’s family members live in France, so it was important that they were available to attend.

“The problem is that last month, Gigi was arrested for a DUI, and she got one month in jail. Of course, my family is on Gigi’s side, saying it’s unfair as she’s only a kid,” he said.

However, he pointed out that Gigi is a grown woman, so since she received jail time, she should use that month behind bars to reflect on the consequences of her reckless actions.

