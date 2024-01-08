In Case You Encounter Your Ex Sometime This Winter, Here Are Some Ways To Get Through The Jarring Experience

Although the holidays have passed, many people are still bumping into locals and people from their childhood as the winter season gets stronger. The winter is a strangely nostalgic time of year, and sometimes, we encounter people we aren’t thrilled about seeing.

Some of those people include our exes.

Running into your ex during the winter season, when the cold and bluesy weather makes a lot of people long for a relationship, can be brutal.

If you find yourself walking around your hometown’s streets or seeing your ex out at a bar, here are some ways to get through the jarring experience.

Remember why you’re not with them anymore

Sometimes, when we see our ex unexpectedly, all sorts of feelings rush in, and you may feel like you miss your relationship. As much as you may try to suppress that feeling, it still comes up. However, one of the quickest ways to deflect it is to remember why you broke up with that person.

There’s a reason why your relationship wasn’t working, and it’s important to remind yourself of that reason whenever you see your ex.

Don’t pressure yourself to impress them

When some people see their ex in public, they feel the urge to walk up to them and brag about how great their life has been since breaking up with them. However, that doesn’t always make people feel better, and it’s something you really don’t have to do.

