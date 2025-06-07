7 Signs Your Partner Is No Longer Attracted To You

BCFC - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Many People Believe Physical Attraction Is Based On Appearance Alone

Sergios – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. In reality, it can actually be influenced by a loss of emotional connection.

Think about it: have you ever felt totally burned out from your job? When you got home from work, the last thing on your mind was probably a make-out session with your partner. Other major life switches, such as starting a family, moving, or suffering grief, can have similar impacts.

Here Are 7 Signs Your Partner Is No Longer Attracted To You

peopleimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Moreover, if there’s a communication breakdown in your relationship, it can just get tougher to feel emotionally close to your partner and, in turn, want to express your love physically.

Despite all of this, though, no one ever wants to believe their partner’s interest in them has waned, and if you’ve felt the same, know you’re not alone. Ahead, we’ve broken down seven red flags that they might not be attracted to you anymore.

1. Your Partner Doesn’t Acknowledge Your Needs

BCFC – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It takes two to tango in any relationship. We all have our own sets of needs that should be satisfied by our romantic partners, and someone who feels emotionally invested (and, therefore, attracted to you) will make that happen.

But if you’ve noticed a shift, and your partner has stopped trying to make you feel seen, heard, or even just safe, it’s not a great sign.

From failing to communicate openly anymore to denying physical touch and quality time, these habits suggest they’re no longer enticed enough to cater to your needs.

2. Their Attention Is Often Pulled Elsewhere

luengo_ua – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Yes, it’s important to maintain individuality in a relationship, yet partners also deserve a healthy amount of attention from each other. That’s why it’s a red flag when you seemingly fall down their list of priorities.

Is your partner constantly on their cell phone, acting like their email or social media feed is way more interesting than being present while talking to you?

Or, have they begun going out with friends more, without inviting you along or making time for just you two? When someone is attracted to you, you won’t have to beg for their attention or feel like an afterthought.

3. Quality Time Is Lackluster

ako-photography – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

As relationships settle into more realistic routines and life inevitably gets busy, it can be difficult to find the time for more spontaneous romantic outings. So, plenty of long-term couples get into the habit of scheduling dates or simple nights at home to reconnect.

But just because you two make it a point to spend time together doesn’t mean that time is actually fulfilling. Ask yourself how you actually feel after going to dinner with them or cozying up on the couch for a movie. Do you leave fulfilled and more connected, or do you still feel worlds away from your partner?

If it seems like your partner is just “checking a box” when they spend time with you as opposed to genuinely enjoying your presence, it sends a message that they’re not feeling an attraction.

4. Your Partner Treats You Like A Roommate, Not A Partner

bisonov – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Similarly, this pattern might penetrate additional areas of your relationship, making you two act more like roommates than significant others.

Perhaps your partner talks to you like you’re just another friend or even a sibling, without any of the deeper conversations that differentiate a platonic relationship from a romantic one.

The same can be said about actions: do they no longer hold your hand, hug and kiss you, or even just try to be close to you? These are all strong indicators that attraction is lacking.

5. They Only Want To Be Close To You In Certain Scenarios

Danko – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s extremely sad and unfair when relationships are wildly different behind closed doors than they appear in public. Maybe your partner acts cold and distant on regular weekdays when it’s just you two at home.

Then, when you go out with friends, they suddenly act lovey-dovey for appearances. Or, when alcohol is involved, and their inhibitions are quieted, they start to seem super into you out of the blue.

Someone who’s genuinely attracted to you won’t be so wishy-washy. Their love will be consistent, no matter the circumstance.

6. Criticism And Coldness Have Replaced Compliments

Mego-studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

While we shouldn’t need to be showered with compliments by our partners every single day, it’s generally expected that they support us and cheer us on. And if not, why would we even want to be with them in the first place?

Nonetheless, it’s possible that your partner has gradually replaced compliments and words of encouragement with critiques over time, and now, they rarely show any acknowledgment or appreciation for your strengths.

It’s extremely hurtful when someone you love starts to focus solely on your flaws. It’s possible your partner could be projecting their own feelings of insecurity. Or, their attraction to you has just decreased.

7. Your Advances Are Always Rejected And Met With Excuses

FotoArtist – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Lastly, this is the most obvious indicator that your partner is no longer attracted to you. Again, relationships that combine both emotional and physical connection require two equally invested people. So if they’re always rejecting your advances to fulfill each other’s physical needs, it’s a bad sign.

Your partner might always come up with excuses, too, saying they’re “too tired,” “not in the mood,” or “have a lot on their mind.” Just remember that we’re all human, and we all have needs.

Moreover, when someone really wants something (like to be affectionate with you), they’ll usually find the will and a way without all the pushback.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek