Keep These Etiquette Tips In Mind When Dining Out With A Large Group Of People To Prevent Any Faux Pas

I think it’s safe to say that the COVID-19 pandemic deeply affected how people carry themselves in certain situations.

Although it’s been three years since Americans had to be on strict lockdowns, the pandemic and the isolation that came with it still affect how people act and behave. Something that people are getting used to experiencing again is dining out with a large group of people, which requires a specific kind of etiquette.

If you have a fancy dinner with a large party coming up and are feeling anxious, here are some etiquette reminders to get you feeling more confident.

Don’t save the bill situation until the end of the meal

When eating out with a large party, there must be a game plan for when it’s time to pay the bill. It’s the worst when you have a great, big meal and make some fun memories, only to have the vibe squashed when the check shows up because you don’t know how you want to go about paying it.

Ideally, the person who hosted the meal or brought everyone together would pay and have everyone reimburse them. But if you want to approach the situation differently, speak to your server beforehand to make things easier for everyone.

Avoid hogging any shared plates

Sometimes, when a large party orders appetizers, people at the table forget they’re meant to be shared.

Yes, if you were the main person who really wanted a specific appetizer, you should have a little extra to yourself. But don’t forget to offer some up to everyone else! A shared plate is meant to be shared.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.