Nobody Really Talks About How You Should Know Who Pays For Dinner On A Night Out

Something that is so often discussed is who should pay the bill when you go out to eat on a date. However, something that’s less discussed is who should pay when you go out to eat for other kinds of occasions.

For instance, have you ever gone to dinner with a group of friends and, toward the end of the meal, thought, “Wait, who is going to pay for this?”

Well, don’t worry! Here are a few basic money tips to remember when going out or attending dinners with others.

Living in a post-pandemic world, many of us have forgotten or haven’t gotten the chance to practice dining etiquette much. One of the most important aspects of a dining-out experience is to have a general understanding of who should pick up the bill in certain scenarios.

If you’re going out to dinner with one friend, it’s usually a good idea to split the bill. If your friend ordered more expensive items than you did, you can politely ask them to cover the bill while you reimburse them for your share. On the other hand, they can expect the same from you.

If your friend has done you a favor recently or paid for a few other shared activities without reimbursement, it may be a good idea to pick up the bill. Otherwise, make things easier for both of you by splitting the check.

If you’re going out to dinner with a group of friends, it’s a good idea to discuss your payment plan beforehand to avoid everyone uncomfortably staring at each other or frantically breaking out their calculators when the bill comes.

It’s a good idea to ask staff from the restaurant before ordering if everyone at the table can receive a separate check.

If not, one to three people should ideally step up and volunteer to pay the bill and have everyone pay them back within 24 hours.

