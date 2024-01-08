One Of His Closest Friends Hooked Up With His Ex-Girlfriend And Didn’t Think It Was A Big Deal, But Now He Wants To End Their Friendship

Four years ago, this guy dated his ex-girlfriend for about a year, and things seemed to be getting quite serious for a while.

However, he was also dealing with some mental health issues at the time, and his girlfriend just wasn’t able to cope with that. So, his now-ex decided to end their relationship, and it left him heartbroken.

“It was pretty significant for me, but I’ve moved on since then and been to counseling,” he said.

“I don’t really think about her anymore.”

Well, that was until just last week when he heard from an acquaintance that one of his best friends actually hooked up with his ex-girlfriend.

After finding out about that, he immediately confronted his best friend. But, to his surprise, his friend just confirmed that it happened and wasn’t even sorry about it.

Apparently, his friend and ex just randomly bumped into each other after years of not speaking. Afterward, the pair met up for coffee before going back to his friend’s place and getting intimate.

His friend even showed him the text messages with his ex, confirming that they really hadn’t spoken in years.

“And that all the text messages during the time when she and I were dating were purely ‘platonic,'” he added.

