One Of The Contestants From The Hit Reality Show “Love Is Blind” Is Suing Netflix And Alleging Her Ex-Fiancé Was Abusive

Since Netflix released its hit series Love is Blind in 2020, fans have been eager to keep up with the couples and their journeys in finding love. The show is all about single people trying to meet their match without ever seeing the other person’s face, relying heavily on emotional connections. Over the course of several episodes, the couples will decide if they want to get married.

Like any good reality TV show, Love is Blind is filled with juicy conflicts and betrayals that stir up plenty of drama that’s entertaining for viewers to watch. However, the show has suddenly found itself in some hot water.

After wrapping up its fourth season in April 2023, former contestants started opening up about the struggles they endured during their time on the dating show and have been slapping the production company with multiple lawsuits.

TikToker Mona Kosar Abdi (@mokoab) is discussing how Love is Blind is getting sued once again, this time by Renee Poche, who appeared in season five. She also spills the details about Renee’s experience on the show.

She noted that Renee was featured briefly in season five but had most of her scenes cut. Not many couples got engaged during that season, but Renee was among the few who did. However, the man she was engaged to was violent, homeless, and regularly abused substances.

“The man’s name was Carter Wall. He was a 6’5″ former football player, and she said he used to steal from set. He used to try to convince others to get him painkillers. He said he didn’t sleep at times because of his drug abuse and that he was emotionally abusive,” said Mona.

Additionally, Renee claimed in her lawsuit that the production company ended up cutting their scenes on the show because Carter threatened to take his own life. Mona disclosed that the production company had taken legal action against Renee first, due to some negative comments she made after the show about her experience. They sued her for $4 million, saying she had breached her non-disclosure agreement.

However, the former contestant is refusing to back down without a fight. Renee revealed that when they first started filming, they took her passport, driver’s license, and phone. She was left trapped in her hotel room until a cast member let her out.

She was also led to believe that all the contestants had gone through background checks and psychological evaluations because the production company had emphasized that everyone would be thoroughly vetted. She described how the production company threatened to sue her if she dropped out of the show.

