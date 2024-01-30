Rosemary Oil Can Actually Increase Hair Growth And Lead To Stronger Locks: Here’s How To Properly Apply It

New hair care trends are always coming and going these days. However, there’s one that’s been around for a long time, but it’s becoming more popular on social media. People have been using rosemary oil for years to help their hair grow and strengthen.

Thanks to TikTok’s beauty community and some new accessible products, more people are beginning to use rosemary oil regularly.

Science has shown that consistently using and properly applying rosemary oil for months can increase hair growth and help your scalp.

Recently, more influencers and wellness creators have shared their favorite ways to incorporate rosemary oil into their hair routines.

If you’re interested in using rosemary oil, here are a few tips to help you get started.

Rosemary oil helps hair grow by improving circulation in your scalp, soothing inflammation, and preventing dandruff. It also gives it some extra nutrients to stay healthy and strong.

While it can be used on all hair types, it’s important to note that if you have notoriously sensitive skin or a sensitive scalp, you should speak to a dermatologist before applying rosemary oil.

Something important to keep in mind is that you don’t want to buy a bottle of rosemary essential oil from the grocery store or online and put it directly on your head.

If you’re purchasing undiluted rosemary oil, you need to combine it with a carrier oil like coconut or argan oil to reduce its potency and prevent any irritation. Though, you can find a lot of rosemary oils for hair that are already diluted and ready to go.

Madeleine Steinbach – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only