Statement Necklaces Are Making A Classier Comeback, And Here Are A Few Ways For You To Style Them

When you hear the term “statement necklace,” you may cringe and think back to a massive, chunky necklace you wore with a collared shirt or peplum top in 2012.

While statement necklaces might have been a bit obnoxious 10 years ago, they’re making a classier comeback, with celebrities hitting the red carpet wearing big, metallic, or bejeweled statement necklaces.

If you want to start reintroducing statement necklaces to your wardrobe, here are a few ways to style them.

Pair it with a blazer

Something about the luscious v-neck of a closed blazer makes it an excellent clothing item to pair with a beautiful statement necklace.

If you want to class up and add elegance to your usual going-out look, wear a camisole or low-cut shirt under a closed blazer and add a lovely statement necklace. You’ll look classy and fun all at the same time.

Layer it with other necklaces

Sometimes, it can be easy to get overwhelmed with a statement necklace because although you have a larger, chunkier necklace around your neck, your look may still feel like it’s missing something.

You can pair and layer your statement necklace with simpler chains and necklaces to add extra flare and bling to your look.

