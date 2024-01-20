Teach Your Children How To Practice Positive Self-Talk To Help Them Cope With Worry And Reframe Their Negative Thoughts: Here’s How

We may not always be aware of it, but we all talk to ourselves from time to time. It’s a natural way of expressing and regulating our thoughts and feelings about our day-to-day experiences. Our internal dialogues can be positive or negative.

Children are also prone to this. It’s not uncommon for kids to have strong feelings. When kids face challenges in life that are hard to handle, such as being bullied, having difficulty making friends, or struggling to keep up academically, they might assume that something is wrong with them and engage in negative self-talk.

Parents can help children cope with worry, ease their concerns, and reframe their negative thoughts by teaching them how to practice positive self-talk instead. Positive self-talk is a powerful tool that will provide children with the skills they need to tackle life head-on with resilience, independence, and confidence. Here’s how you can teach kids to practice positive self-talk.

What Is Positive Self-Talk?

Positive self-talk involves the use of encouraging statements that give kids the strength to keep pursuing their goals and dreams even in the face of failure and setbacks. It has a great impact on mood, self-esteem, and rational thinking. Overall, the aim of positive self-talk is to train the brain to be able to recognize your own gifts/talents and seek opportunities for growth and improvement.

When children can talk highly of themselves and identify traits that they’re proud of, this positivity promotes confidence and allows them to understand what they have to offer the world. They can look past their mistakes, learn from them, and focus on how they can do better next time.

Pros of Positive Self-Talk

In school, kids tend to be really self-conscious around their peers, which can lead to a lot of self-doubt. They’re constantly worried about the way they’re being perceived or judged. They might pick themselves apart when they feel they don’t measure up to others, thinking negative things like, “I’m bad at math” or “I’m such a loser.” The more they dwell on these types of negative thoughts, the more likely they are to end up actually believing them.

If you encourage your child to view themselves in a more positive light, you can help them become more confident, motivated, and willing to take on challenges. Positive self-talk can provide many benefits, including a positive outlook on life, empowering kids to take risks, and giving them the courage to set goals and chase their dreams.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.