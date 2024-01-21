Velvet Shouldn’t Be Reserved For The Holiday Season: Here’s How To Style And Rock This Flirty Fabric All Year Long

One of the best fabrics to wear during the holidays is velvet.

Gorgeous red or green velvet is a staple for Christmastime, and I know so many people, myself included, who love pulling out a velvet dress, top, or jumpsuit for a holiday party or gathering.

However, just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean we have to give up wearing velvet altogether. It’s a great fabric for the wintertime in general, and it’s starting to make its way into people’s everyday wardrobes. Haven’t you seen those recent pictures of Taylor Swift casually rocking a green velvet dress out to dinner in New York City?

It’s time to stop assuming that you can only wear velvet during the holiday season. Yes, it’s not the best fabric for the summertime, but for the winter, it’s perfect. It’s soft and keeps you warm while also making you stand out from the crowd. You can find awesome velvet pieces in a large variety of colors and styles.

If you want to keep wearing velvet past the holidays, here are some ways you can.

Invest in a velvet suit

Velvet pantsuits are a surefire way to look super cool at any event. Dress one with your favorite pair of heels for a memorable wedding or party look, dress it down with some sneakers, or use the pants and blazer separately in several outfits.

Velvet pants and a tee-shirt

I think velvet pants are super cute and much more comfortable than stiff jeans or trousers. If you want to start incorporating velvet into your more casual outfits, tuck your favorite tee shirt into a pair of long velvet pants. It’s a great way to stand out while dressing down.

