She Criticized A Waitress Who Asked If Her Baby Needed A High Chair

Servers at restaurants have to deal with all sorts of personalities daily in their job, and there is almost always going to be someone with an issue with them.

While you may often hear about a server being inconsiderate or rude, this mother claims that her waitress’ questions were just flat-out silly.

A TikTok that this mother (@j.c.22) posted online is stirring up quite a debate. In the video, the mother shares her experience with a waitress, but she is receiving backlash for doing so.

At the start of the video, the mother shows her, her husband, and her newborn all together seated at a table in a restaurant.

She is holding the small infant up to her chest and begins retelling the story of what happened when she walked into the restaurant.

She said that she let the waitress know that it was going to be two adults dining with them today, and the waitress asked if the infant was joining them.

The mother was kind of confused by this question, thinking that the answer was obviously yes, and replied with such.

Then, the waitress asked if they would need a high chair for the baby. Again, the mother thought this was a silly question, showing her baby to the video viewers, thinking that it should be obvious to anyone that her baby would be too small to be able to sit in a high chair.

Next, already seated at the table, the waitress came by and asked what they would like to drink. The mother replied that she and her husband would like a Coke and water.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.