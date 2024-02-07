The World’s Tiniest Gardeners: How Garden Gnomes Became a Global Phenomenon

Ever find yourself wandering through a friend’s garden or browsing the aisles of a nursery only to be greeted by the watchful eyes of a pint-sized figure with a pointy hat?

Yes, those garden gnomes, standing proud among the petunias, have a way of popping up just about everywhere.

You might have one or two in your own garden, a gift from a quirky relative, or perhaps you’ve simply admired them from afar.

But while they might just seem like a fun and odd decoration, there’s more to these cheerful chaps than meets the eye.

Humble Beginnings

In the mid-19th century, a spark of inspiration hit a German sculptor named Philipp Griebel. He enjoyed crafting terracotta animals, and one day, it occurred to him to mold an entirely new figure: the garden gnome.

Griebel’s neighbors in the town of Graefenroda loved the idea. I mean, who wouldn’t want a cheerful little companion to watch over their flowers and shrubs?

These original gnomes were a nod to folklore, where gnomes were believed to protect underground treasures. Now, they were brought into the sunlight to become guardians of the garden.

Spreading Across The Globe

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.