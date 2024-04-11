Add A Splash Of Serenity To Your Spring Garden With These Breathtaking Blue Blooms

Spring is the season of renewal, a time when the earth sheds its wintery frost and dresses up in bright, vibrant colors. But, among the hues that make spring so enchanting, blue is particularly alluring.

It’s the color of calm and tranquility, of clear skies and shimmering waters. So, if you’re looking to add a splash of serenity to your garden this season, you can’t go wrong with a range of blue booms.

From the towering spikes of Delphiniums to the delicate petals of Blue Daisies, here are the best blue blowers for your spring garden.

Delphinium

Standing tall with spikes that seem to brush the sky, Delphiniums are the skyscrapers of the garden.

Originating from the mountainous regions of the Northern Hemisphere, these flowers are a testament to the beauty of high altitudes. Their vivid blue blooms also range from deep sapphire to soft sky blue.

To plant Delphiniums, choose a spot with full sun to partial shade and well-draining soil. They thrive in cooler climates and need a bit of extra care to flourish, including regular watering and staking to support their tall stems.

Himalayan Blue Poppy

A gem from the moist mountain valleys of the Himalayas, the Himalayan Blue Poppy is a rare beauty with an intense azure hue that seems almost surreal.

