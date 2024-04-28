These Are The Perfect Companion Plants To Pair With Asparagus And Enhance The Overall Health Of Your Whole Garden

Companion planting is not just an old gardener’s tale. It’s a real, strategic move to enhance growth, deter pests, and boost the overall health of your garden.

Think of it this way: every single plant in your yard affects those around it. So, choosing the right plant neighbors can reduce the need for chemical pesticides and fertilizers or other interventions.

And when it comes to asparagus, which remains in the same spot for years, having the right companions can make a big difference in its productivity and longevity.

So, here are some of the best companion plants for asparagus, as well as how to help them thrive together in your own garden.

1. Basil

This aromatic herb does more than just enhance your pizza or pasta sauce – it can also repel asparagus beetles, one of the main pests of asparagus.

Basil emits a strong scent that beetles simply find off-putting. So, planting basil around your asparagus can help protect those emerging spears.

For best results, be sure to plant basil in sunny spots with well-drained soil and keep the soil moist to encourage lush growth.

2. Dill

