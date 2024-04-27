Brighten Up Your Outdoor Space And Add More Color To Your Garden With These 10 Beautiful Full-Sun Annuals

If you want to bring a splash of color to your garden that lasts from spring to fall, full-sun annuals should be your go-to choice.

These plants thrive in direct sunlight for at least six hours per day, making them perfect for those sunny spots where other plants might shy away.

And not only do full-sun annuals bring vibrant colors and varied textures to your landscape, but they’re also generally easy to care for and can withstand the kind of bright, baking sun that would wilt other flowers.

So, here are our top ten full-sun annual picks to brighten up your outdoor space and transform your garden’s appearance.

1. Angelonia

Often referred to as “summer snapdragon” because of its resemblance to snapdragons, Angelonia is native to Mexico and the West Indies.

This robust plant sports spiky flowers that come in shades of purple, pink, white, and blue. It’s also a standout for its ability to withstand high heat and humidity.

Growing Angelonia is pretty straightforward as well. Simply plant in well-draining soil and ensure it gets full sun. It’s drought-tolerant once established, so it requires minimal watering, making it a low-maintenance star for any sunny garden.

2. Snapdragons

