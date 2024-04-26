No Sun, No Problem, Because These Full-Shade Annuals Will Still Thrive In Your Garden Without Any Direct Sunlight

When you’re faced with a garden that sees more shadows than sunlight, it might feel like your options for vibrant blooms and lush foliage are really limited.

But there’s actually a whole world of full-shade annuals ready to turn that dim corner of your yard into a riot of color and texture.

So, whether your garden is sheltered by tall buildings or overshadowed by mature trees, these annual flowers will thrive without direct sunlight.

Wishbone Flower

Native to the tropical rainforests of Vietnam, the Wishbone Flower is a true gem for any shady spot. This plant features unique trumpet-shaped flowers with a vibrant mix of blue, white, pink, and purple, each with contrasting throats.

Its name also comes from the stamens, which arch to form a shape reminiscent of a wishbone.

To get the best out of these beauties, plant them in well-draining soil enriched with organic matter. They need consistent moisture, so don’t let the soil dry out completely. Additionally, a monthly feed with a balanced fertilizer will keep them blooming happily from spring through fall.

Trailing Fuchsia

The Trailing Fuchsia, originally from the mountains of South America, is perfect for hanging baskets in shaded gardens.

