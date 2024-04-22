Her Best Friend Confessed To Having An Affair With Her Husband, And They Slept Together Around 20 Times

This 37-year-old woman and her 39-year-old husband have been married for the last seven years, and they have a five-year-old son together. Her husband was married before her, and he has a nine-year-old son from that marriage.

Sadly, her 36-year-old best friend just confessed to having an affair with her husband, which ended around Christmas of 2023.

While she noticed her best friend was acting a bit distant from her, her best friend always had valid excuses for why that was.

So, while she knew her friend was being different, she never would have guessed it boiled down to her having an affair with her husband.

Throughout the time her best friend and husband were carrying on their affair, she still routinely spoke to and hung out with her best friend.

“She told me now because she has confessed to her husband, and she wanted me to hear it from her instead of him,” she explained.

“She’s filing for a legal separation from her husband, and in their long talk about their marriage and why this was happening, she confessed to the affair she had with my husband. During those conversations, I guess I made the mistake of telling her about the romantic things my husband still does for me and about how good he is in bed.”

“And that’s the truth. I thought our relationship was great. I was, and frankly still am, in love with him. I never had any sense that he wasn’t attracted to me, was interested in other people, or was cheating.”

Her best friend admitted the affair began in October of last year, and it was always purely based on sleeping together.

