He’s A Paramedic, So He Ran Over To Help When A Stranger Fell In The Street, But His Girlfriend Called Him “So Disrespectful” For Making Her Sit And Watch Him Help Another Woman

One night, this 26-year-old man and his girlfriend, 27, went to dinner. Afterward, they got in the car and debated what music to listen to on the way home.

Suddenly, he saw a woman across the street trip on the curb and fall. Another woman with her, a friend, looked panicked and upset, so he knew the woman who fell must be injured.

“I am a paramedic, so, on instinct, I ran over to help. The injured woman was bleeding from her nose. There was a lot of blood. You could smell it,” he said.

The injured woman’s friend was incredibly intoxicated and anxious and whispered to him in horror that her friend’s nose was “‘falling off.'” The statement was a bit humorous, but luckily, the injured woman’s friend was incorrect.

He knelt to observe the woman who fell so that he could stop her nosebleed. Moments later, the woman’s friend raced down the street to inform the rest of their friend group about what happened. Understandably, the woman who fell was terrified and shaken.

“Her hands were trembling, so I had to guide her into pinching her nose. When I did that, she gripped my sleeve at the shoulder tightly. I stayed and helped her calm down,” he explained.

While attempting to comfort the woman, she continued holding him by the sleeve and begged him not to go, so he remained by her side. He advised her to make eye contact with him because he noticed her eyes occasionally glancing at the pool of blood on the ground where she’d fallen.

It was clear that whenever she saw the blood, it scared her. She eventually relaxed as he shared a story to distract her.

Later, the woman’s friends walked over, along with the intoxicated woman who’d been with her when she fell.

