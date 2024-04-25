He’s Been Going To A Rage Room With His Sister Every Month For The Past Six Years To Deal With His Anger After His Wife Cheated, But Their Marriage Has Since Recovered, So His Wife Wants Him To Stop

Everyone needs an outlet for their rage, stress, and sadness. The goal is to find a healthy outlet, which means that it benefits you and doesn’t put anyone else in a bad place.

So many people have found solace in “rage rooms,” places that specialize in giving people the opportunity to process their feelings by safely destroying some junk. After all, sometimes, one of the best ways to release your anger is to break something!

One man has been taking routine trips to a rage room with his sister since his wife cheated on him six years ago. Now that their marriage has been back on track, his wife wants him to stop.

Six years ago, his wife, the mother of his two children, cheated on him. While she didn’t have an affair, she did make out with her ex before he left the country.

“She immediately confessed to me the next day and [said] it was only limited to kissing,” he said.

“I believed her. However, it took me a long time to forgive her. [It took] almost two years, but I ultimately did it because of her hard work.”

While he loves his wife dearly, her kissing her ex took a bad toll on him, and he needed to find a way to release his anger while trying to repair his marriage. After finding out he was cheated on, his sister took him to a rage room because she’d found them therapeutic for a while. They started going to a rage room together, as his sister was angry with his wife, too.

“Our first rage room session was actually extremely therapeutic, where we broke a lot of items and vented a lot,” he recalled.

“We were both laughing by the end of it. We carried this on monthly, and I told my wife about it, which she was sad about, but she accepted it.”

