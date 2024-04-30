His Brother Is Neglecting His Exotic Pet Parrot Worth Around $5,000

Six months ago, this 19-year-old man’s 27-year-old brother was gifted an exotic pet parrot. The parrot is a Yellow Naped Amazon Parrot, and he’s 40-years-old.

These parrots are worth around $5,000, but his brother got the bird for free from a friend who simply didn’t have the time to devote to such an interesting pet.

He says these parrots are incredibly high maintenance, require a minimum of two hours of attention daily, and need to be outside of their cage.

Throughout the initial two months that his brother had the parrot, he would interact with him for around half an hour a day.

“The parrot wouldn’t be loud and would stay quiet in his big cage, which has a stand next to it, waiting for my brother,” he explained.

“Over time, [my brother] went from spending a little time with him to no time with the parrot, which made the parrot bond with me since I usually would sit in the room he is in.”

“At the beginning, I really enjoyed the bird, don’t get me wrong, and I still do to some degree. I started spending time with him, and I would make time for him because I genuinely felt bad for the bird.”

However, the parrot became incredibly attached to him, to the point where if he enters or exits the room, the parrot will yell for him in order to get attention.

He says no matter how much time he spends with the parrot, it is just not enough for the bird’s liking.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.