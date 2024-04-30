Her Fiancé Confessed That He’s In Love With His Ex And Thinking Of Running Away With Her

For seven and a half years now, this 35-year-old woman has been with her 40-year-old fiancé. They moved to a new city together that’s quite far from their loved ones and even purchased a home there.

Then, they got engaged and welcomed their baby, who is now 5-months-old. Their baby can be pretty challenging for them to deal with, and becoming new parents has been stressful for the two of them.

They have been trying to support one another through this new change in their life, and they haven’t really been fighting that much.

She says they’ve been great at communicating, and her fiancé has really been helping her a ton around the house.

So that’s why she was completely shocked when he confessed to her that he has reconnected with his ex and is in love with her.

Not only that, but her fiancé is planning on running away with his ex! He swears he has done nothing but talk with his ex on the phone or text her and that he hasn’t taken things in a physical direction so far.

“He says he wants to do couples counseling but that he can’t end the affair as he regretted losing her the first time and can’t lose her again,” she explained.

“I’ve told him I will do couples counseling, but he has to cut off contact and commit to working on our relationship, or couples counseling is kind of pointless.”

“Until he’s able to cut off contact, I’ve told him that we are essentially no contact outside of necessary communication regarding the baby.”

