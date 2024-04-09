His Married Friend Tried To Sleep With Him While He Was Helping Her Fix Up Her House

This 40-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife are quite close with another couple around their ages.

Their kids are in the same grade at school and participate in different activities together, so they originally met through their kids.

Over the last several years, they have basically become best friends with this couple. They go out to dinner a lot together and even celebrate birthdays together.

“My wife is very close with her [the wife of the couple], and I’m very close with the husband. Heck, may as well be family,” he explained.

“Recently he and I have been working on fixing up their first house. They are in the process of selling because they bought a bigger house. I was there doing some demo in the kitchen.”

He was underneath the sink, disconnecting some lines, and his female friend dropped by to see what he was doing, which wasn’t weird to him.

It was just the two of them alone in the house, and he didn’t think that would be problematic. His friend wandered off to go about her business, and a couple of minutes afterward, someone grabbed both of his shoulders from behind.

He figured it was his friend’s husband trying to scare him, as they are always joking around with one another.

He turned around, and he was shocked to see his friend standing there without any clothes on. He completely froze, and then she grabbed him and said she knew he liked what he saw.

