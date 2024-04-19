His Wife’s Sister Confessed To Having Feelings For Him For Years, But He Still Hasn’t Told His Wife The Truth

This 34-year-old man and his wife, Michelle, 32, have been married for four years and started dating six years ago. As a kid, he and Michelle’s older sister, Sharon, 34, were good friends.

He and Sharon have a lot of similar hobbies. Sharon enjoyed sports, so he and Sharon were involved in athletic teams throughout their childhood.

“We were pretty much best friends, and I sort of considered her more like my sister, or an extension of me, because we were so similar,” he said.

When they attended college, he and Sharon studied the same field. They dated several partners, but he and Sharon were never romantically involved with one another since they had a platonic bond and they felt like more brother and sister.

As a teen, he didn’t talk with Michelle often since she was two years younger than he was, and they didn’t share any of the same interests. Several years after Michelle’s college graduation, they started connecting and developing chemistry and feelings for each other.

Not long after realizing he had a crush on Michelle, he asked her on a date, and after two years, they married. He and Michelle have two kids together.

Over the years, Sharon was thrilled to see him and Michelle in a happy relationship, and she always said they were a wonderful match.

“A few months ago, Sharon called me to her apartment because she wanted a serious chat. She admitted she had feelings for me for a long time, and she knew it was wrong,” he explained.

During the conversation, she bawled her eyes out, assuring him she had no intention of destroying his and Michelle’s lives, but she didn’t know who else to discuss her feelings with. He was stunned by Sharon’s confession because he’d always assumed she only viewed him as a brother.

