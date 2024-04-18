If Your Date Night Wardrobe Rotation Is Getting A Bit Stale, Use These Outfit Ideas To Keep Both Your Romance And Style Alive

One of the best things you and your partner can do for your relationship is go on a weekly or monthly date night.

Making time for date night becomes more difficult as you get older and have to juggle more responsibilities. Still, it’s an important tradition to uphold as best you can, as one-on-one time with your partner, where you can talk and enjoy each other’s company, is important.

However, when you have a set date night routine, you can start to feel like you’re running out of options for date night outfits, or you want to keep repeating the same outfits in your wardrobe.

If you’ve been tired of wearing the same or similar outfits to your special date nights and want to switch things up, here are some date night outfit ideas for you!

A jumpsuit and heels

One of my favorite go-to semi-formal going out or date night outfits is a jumpsuit and a great pair of heels. Jumpsuits are a great option if you’re not big into dresses but don’t want to wear the same blouse and pants you always wear. You can spice things up and still feel fancy.

Add some extra flare to your jumpsuit with a great pair of heels. If you’re not big into walking in heels, a strappy pair of sandals will look lovely, too!

A sweater and silky slip dress

Slip dresses are still very popular nowadays and don’t have to be worn alone. If you want to switch up your usual sweater and jeans combo, try wearing a sweater over a slip-dress!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.