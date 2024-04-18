Her Boyfriend Has A Rare Genetic Disease And Suddenly Grew A 36C Chest

This 22-year-old girl has a boyfriend two years older than her who was recently diagnosed with something called Aromatase excess syndrome.

It’s a genetic disease that’s exceedingly rare, and only a little more than 20 people have been discussed in medical literature as having this.

Basically, someone with Aromatase excess syndrome ends up having elevated levels of estrogen in their body.

When men experience this, they end up developing a chest and can also go through an early growth spurt, followed by stunted height.

Anyway, she says her boyfriend has additionally been struggling with inflammatory and thyroid problems, and when then that got fixed, his androgen levels shot up.

That then resulted in more aromatase activity in his body, which converted testosterone into estrogen.

“The result is that he went from having an A-cup…as a skinny guy, [to] growing [a] fully developed female [chest],” she explained.

“He’s currently a large 36C and still growing (about a half cup of growth over the last month).”

Of course, her boyfriend wasn’t interested in this change in his body, but he has no control over what’s happening, as there’s no way to stop the growth.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.