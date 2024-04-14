If You’re Over The “Clean Girl” Aesthetic And Looking To Embody Something A Bit More Edgy, Grunge Makeup Is The Trend To Try

While ‘clean girl makeup’ has been one of the biggest makeup trends of the last few years, more people are beginning to embrace the messier side of things.

If you’re a bigger fan of darker, more intense makeup looks that make you want to hit the town or attend a rock concert, grunge makeup may be the look for you.

While minimalist, clean girl makeup is great for extenuating your features and channeling your softer side, sometimes you want to feel transformed by your makeup and go for something edgier.

Grunge makeup is perfect for those who aren’t super concerned with precision and perfection. It’s also a great choice for anyone who loves a 90s punk aesthetic or saves iconic photographs of rock and roll legends to their Pinterest boards.

While grunge makeup may look a bit complicated at times, you can do a few simple things to achieve it.

You need the basics

The supplies you need to achieve great grunge makeup are likely already in your makeup collection. You need all your face makeup basics, along with neutral eyeshadow colors and dark eyeliner. If you’re a makeup enthusiast, you likely have all those things.

Take a walk on the darker side

If most of your eyeshadows and eyeliners are in light shades, it’s time to take a walk on the darker side. Neutral eyeshadows in brown and beige shades are good, but you may also want to attempt a grungy, smoky eye look, which will require some black and grey shadows.

