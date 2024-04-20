She Caught Her Brother Bringing Another Girl Home And Exposed Him As A Cheater To His Girlfriend, Causing Him To Get Dumped

This 18-year-old girl has an older, 20-year-old brother, and he’s been in a long-term, five-year relationship with his girlfriend, Stacy, for five years.

Apparently, the couple met when they were teens – making them high school sweethearts – and Stacy has basically become a part of their family.

“[Stacy] joins our family dinners, attends family parties, and even sometimes joins family photos,” she explained.

“Our family likes her a lot, and my brother and her are almost married in our brains.”

So, she found it really strange when her brother stopped inviting Stacy over as frequently. Plus, she noticed that he kept avoiding talking about his girlfriend while in their house, and she thought it was very weird.

Then, just the other night, everything started to make sense to her when her brother actually brought another girl home and cheated on his girlfriend.

It all began one evening when her brother claimed that he was going out with his friends. She, on the other hand, is typically in bed by 10:00 p.m. – as is the rest of her family.

But, once the rest of her family went to sleep, she actually decided to stay up and binge-watch a television series.

“It was around 3:00 a.m., and I was so engaged I had no idea of the time. That’s when the back door opened with keys, and my brother walked in with another girl,” she recalled.

