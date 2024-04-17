She Got Into A Big Argument With Her Narcissistic Mom, So Now Her Dad Wants Her To Pay Back The $100,000 They Spent On Her College Education

Many parents work hard so they can provide some money to their children for their college tuition. It’s usually done so their children won’t have to accumulate so much debt they’ll have to spend years paying off.

Could you imagine how you’d feel if your parents insisted that you give them back all the money they put toward your education?

One young woman recently got into a nasty argument with her parents, and as a result, her dad is asking that she pay him $100,000 to pay back the money he took out for her education.

She’s 26, and her parents are in their early 60s. She never had a great relationship with her mom, as she describes her mom as very narcissistic.

However, she bonded with her dad as a kid, and he’d usually defend her and protect her whenever things got bad with her mom. She believed this was because her mom never treated him very kindly, either.

Unfortunately, during a recent argument with her mom, where she expressed how her mom’s mistreatment made her feel over the years, her dad did not come to her defense.

“He completely switched gears and [took] her side,” she said.

“Instead of trying to understand my side of the story, he believes I should just ‘ignore [her] like he does,’ because she’s my mother.”

The argument became very intense, and she lost contact with her parents for a few months. Then, out of the blue, she got a call from her dad. He asked her to take out a private loan of $100,000 so she could pay him back the ‘Parent PLUS’ loan he signed for her college tuition.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.