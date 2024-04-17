She Went Out To Dinner, But Refused To Move To A New Table To Accommodate A Stranger’s Allergy

Yesterday evening, this 25-year-old woman and her 30-year-old fiancé went out on a dinner date. They took a walk before heading over to a restaurant that’s local to them.

They did not make a reservation, as this restaurant is never crowded, so they knew they could easily get a table.

“On the way to the restaurant, my partner bought me a small bouquet of tulips from a street vendor; it was lovely,” she explained.

“So when we arrived, there was a vacant table just at the entrance, one empty table next to a window, and some seats at the bar available.”

They picked out the window seat, and their waiter rushed to get them a vase for her tulips. As soon as she placed her flowers in the vase, the woman at the table closest to them gave her an odd look.

The woman was seated at another window table, along with a man, whom she assumed was her husband.

The woman continued staring at her for a couple of minutes, but then she got up and came over to their table.

She asked if they could move to another table, as she’s apparently allergic to flowers. She and her fiancé responded that they didn’t want to relocate, as the other tables in the restaurant weren’t as nice as where they were sitting.

It bothered her that this woman was very pushy and rude to her, and she also refused to move since this woman’s food had not arrived at her table yet.

