She’s Furious And Feeling Like An Afterthought Because Her Husband Drunkenly Promised To Attend A Baptism On Mother’s Day Without Even Consulting Her

Mother’s Day, in theory, is supposed to be a full 24 hours when moms – some of the most overworked and underappreciated people out there – are shown care, love, and respect by their families.

But, for many moms, the holiday just creates even more drama and stress – especially if their spouses don’t step up to the plate to celebrate them.

This woman is currently in the latter boat. She and her husband have two children, who are 4 and 5 years old, and she claims that her husband’s efforts on Mother’s Day have always been “dismal.”

“And mostly include plans with his mother. Not to mention, two Mother’s Days in a row, he was hungover,” she said.

Well, this past weekend, she realized that, once again, her husband was going to brush Mother’s Day aside and leave her feeling like an afterthought.

It all began when they got together to hang out and drink with some friends, and one of her husband’s friends actually just had a baby.

So, his friend’s fiancé started talking to her husband about how their baby would be baptized on Mother’s Day this year. This is a crucial detail since her husband was chosen as the baby’s Godfather.

“Without hesitation, he says, ‘No big deal, we’ll be there. Doesn’t matter,'” she recalled.

Her husband’s response totally caught her off guard, and she feels like he should have responded with something like, “We’d love to come, and I’ll talk to my wife about it.” That’s why she’s been feeling bothered ever since.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.