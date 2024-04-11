These Are Some Of The Most Dangerous And Deadly Drugs The FDA Has Ever Approved

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is responsible for protecting the health of the public by ensuring the safety of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, medical devices, and drugs—basically whatever we put into or onto our bodies.

However, the FDA has had a long history of approving drugs with dangerous—and sometimes deadly—side effects. Here are five of the most significant and impactful mistakes that the FDA has made.

Quaaludes

The first disastrous drug was Quaaludes, a sedative and hypnotic used as a sleeping aid between 1962 and 1985.

Insomniacs and sufferers of anxiety would take the drug to get some rest, but unfortunately, they got more than what they bargained for. Many of them became manic, had seizures or convulsions, and vomited. Some of them even died from the drug.

Others developed an addiction. Quaaludes are now considered a Schedule One drug. Before the FDA approved it, there had been research showing that it had a high potential for abuse and dependency.

By the 1970s, Quaaludes had gained a reputation as a popular street drug. In 1982, there were over 2,764 emergency room visits due to Quaaludes use.

Cylert

In 1975, Cylert was released into the market. The medication was geared toward children and was meant to treat ADHD/ADD. In order to improve profitability, it was advertised as having minimal effects on the heart.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.