It’s Not Cinco De Mayo Without Some Tequila, But You Can Still Spice Up Your Beverage Rotation This Year By Trying Out A Champagne Margarita

The holiday that makes all tequila lovers happy is approaching us – Cinco De Mayo!

The holiday is a celebration of Mexico’s victory at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, and in the United States, it is mainly used to celebrate Mexican heritage and culture. One of people’s favorite ways to do that is by drinking an ice-cold margarita.

While a classic margarita with lime will forever be a beloved drink by many, sometimes, you want to change things up!

This drink recipe is not your typical margarita. It’s for those who love the classic margarita but also enjoy the bubbly goodness of champagne.

Say hello to the Champagne Margarita – a blend of the classic margarita flavors topped with the bubbly zip of champagne.

If you’re looking for a new drink to sip on Cinco De Mayo and can’t decide between a margarita or something bubbly, here’s how to make a Champagne Margarita!

Champagne Margarita

Ingredients:

3 ounces of tequila of choice

2 ounces of lime juice

1 ounce of simple syrup

1/2 ounce of triple sec

1 bottle of champagne of choice

Fresh lime juice (for rim)

Kosher salt (for rim)

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.