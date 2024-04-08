This Apple Blondie Recipe Makes A Perfect Sweet Treat No Matter The Season

Usually, apple desserts are reserved for fall. But TikToker Kara Lennon (@karalennon) has a great recipe for apple blondies that’ll be delicious no matter what season it is. And, you most likely already keep every single ingredient of this recipe in your house year-round.

Thanks to the crispy, juicy, chopped apples, these blondies are super moist and dense. If you have an abundance of apples you need to put to good use, then let’s get to baking!

Here’s what you’ll need to turn your bounty of fruit into something that’s even sweeter.

Ingredients:

2 apples

1 cup of flour

1 cup of sugar

1/2 cup of melted butter

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

Cinnamon

Directions:

Start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a bowl, add a half cup of melted butter and one egg.

Whisk it together, then add one cup of white sugar, one cup of flour, and a half teaspoon each of baking powder and baking soda. Next, sprinkle in as much cinnamon as your heart desires.

Mix the ingredients thoroughly. Afterward, peel and dice up two large apples and toss them into the bowl.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.