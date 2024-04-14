This Maple Glazed Chicken Recipe Is Sweet, Savory, And Will Take You Less Than 30 Minutes To Make

Deciding what to make for dinner every night is such a chore. There are endless possibilities, but it always feels like you’ve exhausted every option.

Tonight, let us make it easier on you. TikToker Kayla (@wellnessbykay) is sharing a maple glazed chicken recipe that’s sweet, savory, tangy, and has a hint of citrus. It will take you no more than 30 minutes to make.

Getting started is a breeze. First, you’ll need about four to five small chicken breasts. Season both sides of each piece of chicken breast with salt and pepper.

Next, place a large skillet on the stovetop over medium to high heat. Drizzle olive or avocado oil in the skillet.

Sear the chicken breasts for three to four minutes until they are crispy and golden brown. Remove the seared chicken from the pan and turn the heat off.

Then, make the maple glaze. Combine juice from half a lemon, half a cup of chicken broth, a quarter cup of maple syrup, half a tablespoon of Dijon mustard, and one heaping teaspoon of minced garlic.

Make sure to use pure maple syrup and not the artificial kind, which is better reserved for your pancake breakfasts.

Pure maple syrup is all-natural and has nutritional value, making it the ideal choice for this maple glazed chicken recipe.

When the skillet has cooled down all the way, pour the maple glaze into it. Scrape out the brown bits stuck to the bottom of the pan, and add the chicken back in. Let the chicken breasts simmer in the sauce for five to eight minutes until they are fully cooked.

