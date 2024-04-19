If You’re Looking For Something New To Try For Dinner Tonight, Check Out This Recipe For Garlic Parm Chicken Kabobs

Kabobs are the king of family meals. They’re quick to make and can easily serve a crowd of hungry kids.

All you need is a protein and maybe some fresh produce to add on if you’re not going to have vegetables on the side.

TikToker Edie-Marie (@therealediemarie) is showing you how to make garlic parmesan chicken kabobs that will take you flavor central! So, grab your skewers and get ready to enjoy deliciousness on a stick.

Start by dicing up some chicken tenders or chicken breasts into small pieces. Next, season them with some chicken seasoning, a teaspoon of smoked paprika, a drizzle of olive oil, and a teaspoon of baking powder.

The baking powder helps the chicken crisp up when it’s in the oven. You can also sprinkle a bit of grated parmesan cheese to give the chicken a more powerful punch of flavor, although it’s not necessary.

Coat the chicken with the spices thoroughly. Then, place the chicken onto bamboo skewers. Set the meat on a plate and let it marinate for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, roast a bulb of garlic in the oven. Before putting it in the oven, cut off the top of the bulb to expose the cloves.

Add olive oil, salt, black pepper, chili flakes, and Italian seasoning. Wrap the bulb in aluminum foil and roast it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, remove the garlic and turn the oven down to 350 degrees. Bake the chicken kabobs for about 15 minutes. Baste them after five to seven minutes to ensure they stay juicy.

