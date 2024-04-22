These Margarita Ice Pops Are The Perfect Way To Enjoy A Sweet, Boozy Treat During Your Cinco De Mayo Celebration

There are two things that are extra delicious on a hot summer day: an ice pop and a margarita.

What if there was a way to enjoy both treats in one go?

One of my favorite discoveries is the ‘margarita pop,’ a frozen margarita in ice pop form. It’s the perfect sweet and boozy treat for a warm summer day and would be extra delicious for a Cinco De Mayo celebration.

Here’s how to make them!

Margarita Pops

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup of lime juice

1 14oz can of sweetened condensed milk

1 cup of water

1/4 cup of tequila of choice

2 tablespoons orange liquor

Course salt (for garnish)

Lime slices (for garnish)

2 cups frozen strawberries (optional)

Materials:

12 3oz Dixie cups

12 popsicle sticks

