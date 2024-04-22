in Recipes

These Margarita Ice Pops Are The Perfect Way To Enjoy A Sweet, Boozy Treat During Your Cinco De Mayo Celebration

sveta_zarzamora - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

There are two things that are extra delicious on a hot summer day: an ice pop and a margarita. 

What if there was a way to enjoy both treats in one go? 

One of my favorite discoveries is the ‘margarita pop,’ a frozen margarita in ice pop form. It’s the perfect sweet and boozy treat for a warm summer day and would be extra delicious for a Cinco De Mayo celebration. 

Here’s how to make them!

Margarita Pops

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/4 cup of lime juice
  • 1 14oz can of sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 cup of water
  • 1/4 cup of tequila of choice
  • 2 tablespoons orange liquor
  • Course salt (for garnish)
  • Lime slices (for garnish)
  • 2 cups frozen strawberries (optional)

Materials:

  • 12 3oz Dixie cups
  • 12 popsicle sticks
