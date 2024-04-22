These Margarita Ice Pops Are The Perfect Way To Enjoy A Sweet, Boozy Treat During Your Cinco De Mayo Celebration

There are two things that are extra delicious on a hot summer day: an ice pop and a margarita.
What if there was a way to enjoy both treats in one go?
One of my favorite discoveries is the ‘margarita pop,’ a frozen margarita in ice pop form. It’s the perfect sweet and boozy treat for a warm summer day and would be extra delicious for a Cinco De Mayo celebration.
Here’s how to make them!
Margarita Pops
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 cup of lime juice
- 1 14oz can of sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup of water
- 1/4 cup of tequila of choice
- 2 tablespoons orange liquor
- Course salt (for garnish)
- Lime slices (for garnish)
- 2 cups frozen strawberries (optional)
Materials:
- 12 3oz Dixie cups
- 12 popsicle sticks
Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.